Blake Shelton's iHeartCountry Album Release Party: How To Watch

Blake Shelton is releasing his new album, Body Language, on May 21st, and the country star is celebrating a day early during his exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party.

Body Language is Shelton's 12th full-length studio album and follows 2017's Texoma Shore. The new album showcases 12 new songs, including "Minimum Wage," "Happy Anywhere" featuring Gwen Stefani, as well as a guest appearance from The Swon Brothers on the project's title track.

In a statement, Shelton explained of Body Language, "We’ve been working on this album on and off for two years now, and I’m very proud of what we have put together. We certainly had some unique challenges with the pandemic, but we also had a lot of fun. We explored new sounds while making sure to get in some classic country. I’m also thrilled to have my buddies The Swon Brothers featured on the title track as both co-writers and vocalists. Can’t wait for y’all to hear it!"

During his iHeartCountry Album Release Party, Shelton will be performing live from the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles, in front of a few lucky fans who will be joining hime virtually, as well as talk about his new album during a Q&A hosted by Bobby Bones.

How To Stream The Show

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Blake Shelton on Thursday, May 20th at 10pm ET/7pm PT via LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio channel.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Blake Shelton by listening to his Body Language songs below.