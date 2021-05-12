Emergency Order In Place For Florida Over U.S. Pipeline Shutdown

Following a cyberhack and shutdown of a major U.S. fuel pipeline, Floridians have been feeling anxious about potential gas shortages and price hikes.

Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the entire state Tuesday (May 11), NBC 6 reported. The governor has activated the Florida National Guard and directed state emergency management leaders to work with local and federal officials.

The Colonial Pipeline shut down its systems last week after a group of criminal hackers called DarkSide launched a ransomware attack. The 5,500-mile pipeline provides 45% of the fuel used along the Eastern Seaboard.