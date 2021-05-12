Emergency Order In Place For Florida Over U.S. Pipeline Shutdown
By Zuri Anderson
May 12, 2021
Following a cyberhack and shutdown of a major U.S. fuel pipeline, Floridians have been feeling anxious about potential gas shortages and price hikes.
Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for the entire state Tuesday (May 11), NBC 6 reported. The governor has activated the Florida National Guard and directed state emergency management leaders to work with local and federal officials.
The Colonial Pipeline shut down its systems last week after a group of criminal hackers called DarkSide launched a ransomware attack. The 5,500-mile pipeline provides 45% of the fuel used along the Eastern Seaboard.
Gas lines in Pensacola! #news #Pensacola pic.twitter.com/4O9CXYX2DQ— Jack Motley (@JackMotleyLive) May 10, 2021
"The average gasoline prices in the U.S. jumped six cents Tuesday and may continue to rise as states bear the ripple effects of the cyberattack," reporters said. "In Florida, gas is up four cents from last week and $1.10 from the same time last year, according to AAA data."
Several states, including Florida, have reported long lines of cars waiting to fill up their tanks. Over 1,000 gas stations reported running out of fuel for drivers likely due to panic-buying, analysts say.
Nikki Fried, Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, urged residents to not panic buy, hoard, or wait in long lines for gas, and that she's aware of the potential fuel disruption.
Floridians: don’t panic-buy gas, don’t hoard gas, and don’t form long lines at gas stations during the #GasShortage.https://t.co/izF2Qm5TeV— Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) May 11, 2021
Photo: Getty Images