Georgia Teen Allegedly Calls More Than A Dozen Bomb Threats To Ohio Schools

Authorities say a Georgia teen is at the center of more than a dozen bomb threats to schools in Ohio and other states.

Nicholas Hall, 18, allegedly called in threats several schools in southeast Ohio between May 6 and May 11.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark Warden told WBNS 10 TV that the agency received 13 bomb threats to local schools. In one day, the agency received six threats, Warden said.

No bombs were found when the sheriff’s office evacuated the building and searched for explosives.

Union County Sheriff’s Office officials also found no bombs when a threat came in to the North Union Local Schools office.

Social media led investigators to Hall, who was arrested Tuesday (May 11) and is being held in McDuffie County, Georgia, booking records show.

"We've heard he was in a relationship with a female at Waterford High School and he had made statements that he wanted to get her out of school," Warden explained to 10 TV. He added, "I truly believe there were other motives as to why and what he was doing.”

Investigators say it’s possible that Hall is behind threats made in other states, according to 10 TV. Hall faces charges of inducing panic and making terrorist threats.

Photo: Getty Images