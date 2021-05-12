How Prince William Plans To 'Modernize' The Monarchy As King

Planning ahead.

Prince William is currently second in line to the British throne. Though his reign likely won't begin for some time, the Duke of Cambridge is reportedly already thinking about how he will handle the role. According to a royal source, William plans on making some major changes to the monarchy.

“William is already thinking about the future of the Monarchy and the changes he’ll make,” the source told Us Weekly. “While he respects protocol, he plans to modernize some aspects and is making it his mission to be more relatable than previous generations.”

Back in March, Prince Harry spoke about William and his father's roles as heirs to the throne. “My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that,” he said, leaving many to speculate about William's true feelings about the crown.

While William once found life in the palace "difficult to deal with when he was younger,” the source believes he's grown more comfortable in his role. “William accepts that being in the spotlight is part of the job, and is fine with it,” the insider explained. “He takes his future role as King and seriously and sees at as a great honor and privilege to be in his position. The Monarchy and his family will always come first.”

William “has more than proved himself to be worthy” of the throne, the source added. Not only that, but William is “confident” he'll “make a great king” when the time comes. The Duke of Cambridge is also glad to have his wife, Kate Middleton, by his side through all the trials and tribulations of royal life. “Kate is his rock and they work as a team,” the insider said.

