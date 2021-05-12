Feedback

How To Watch For The Chicago Bears Schedule, Slated For Release Wednesday

By Kelly Fisher

May 12, 2021

The NFL is slated to release the full 2021 Chicago Bears schedule Wednesday (May 12).

As of publication, officials already announced that the Bears would start the season facing off against the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. NBC will air the matchup on Sunday, September 12, according to the Chicago Bears. It’ll mark the first time in more than 70 years that the Bears kicked off a season against the Rams.

Fans can track the announcement of the full 2021 schedule using the Chicago Bears app and website. It’ll be released at 6:45 p.m.

The full NFL schedule will also be revealed on an NFL Network special starting at 7 p.m. Fans can snag preseason and regular-season single-game tickets and suites starting at 8:30 p.m., according to the Bears.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About How To Watch For The Chicago Bears Schedule, Slated For Release Wednesday

