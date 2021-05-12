Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini To Host 2021 CMT Music Awards

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are taking over the CMT Music Awards stage this year — as hosts! The two stars have been announced as the annual awards show's hosts for 2021 this June.

On CMT's social media, Brown and Ballerini announced the exciting news in a short video. In the clip, Kane said, "I had so much fun hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards that I'm back to do it again, only this time, I have another KB joining me as co-host." As Kelsea joined him, she said, "I'm so excited to be joining you for the 2021 CMT Music Awards as host, we're going to have so much fun!"

On Instagram, Ballerini added, "Thrilled to be celebrating country music and summertime and being a little more together by hosting this years @cmtawards with my fellow KB & friend @kanebrown_music. tune in June 9 (have more surprises to come for the show)."