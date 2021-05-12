Kids Making Up A Larger Proportion Of New Coronavirus Cases

As more and more adults get vaccinated against COVID-19, a growing percentage of new cases are appearing in children. During a public meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, Dr. Sara Oliver said that in April, a higher percentage of new cases were reported in children between the ages of 12 and 17 than in adults over the age of 65.

She then said the number of diagnosed and reported cases is an underestimate. She noted that some estimates suggest that roughly 22 million children ages 5-17 have been infected with COVID-19. That would account for nearly 20% of the total cases in the U.S.

A study released by the American Academy of Pediatrics seemed to support Dr. Oliver's claims. The study looked at data from the last week of April and found that children accounted for 22.4% of new cases during that time. Last May, the number of cases in children accounted for just 3% of the total cases in the United States.

Oliver's comments were made as the committee was meeting to decide if Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine should be authorized for use in children between the ages of 12 and 15. Earlier in the week, the Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization to give the vaccine to children. Once the CDC gives the go-ahead, the vaccine can be disturbed across the country.

Photo: Getty Images