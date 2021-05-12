Little Mix Made History With Their BRIT Awards Win

On Tuesday (May 11), Little Mix made history at the BRIT Awards. Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirwall and Perrie Edwards took home the award for Best British Group—the first girl group to have ever done so.

Though the girls were clearly excited to have made history with the award, it was not lost on them that many worthy girl groups have come before them. Pinnock, Thirwall and Edwards made sure to mention this fact in their powerful acceptance speech.

"It's not easy being a female in the U.K. pop industry," Pinnock began. "We've seen the white male dominance, misogyny, sexism, and lack of diversity. We're proud of how we've stuck together, stood our ground, surrounded ourselves with strong women, and are now using our voices more than ever."

Thirwall then told the crowd that "the fact that a girl band has never won this award really does speak volumes. So this award isn't just for us, it's for the Spice Girls, Sugababes, AllSaints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible, incredible female bands, this one's for you."