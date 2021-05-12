Man Charged With Killing His Sister Allegedly Fired Hundreds Of Rounds

A Minnesota man is facing second-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing his older sister. Over the weekend, authorities were dispatched to a home in Chanhassen after receiving a report about a fire alarm. Chanhassen is about 20 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

As deputies were responding to the home, they received a 911 call from a neighbor that shots had been fired and that at least one person was believed to be dead. Several minutes later, they received another 911 call from a homeowner about a half-mile away, saying the suspected shooter, identified as Joseph Thomas Ness, wanted to turn himself in.

"Please help me. I need your help. I need you to call the police for me. I just killed my sister. I want to surrender peacefully. I am unarmed," Ness reportedly told the homeowner.

When authorities searched the home where the shooting took place, they found hundreds of spent rifle casings littering the floor. There were bullet holes in the walls, and several windows had been shot out. Investigators believe that Ness fired across the hall into the bedroom of his 25-year-old sister Noelle. They believe he then went into her room and shot her at close range. They found 12 spent rifle casings near her bed.

Deputies recovered six rifles, including an AR-15 and AK-47, high-capacity drum magazines, and ammunition.

Officials said that Ness lived in the house with his parents and Noelle but have not determined a motive for the killing. He was taken into custody without incident and faces up to 40 years behind bars in convicted.

Photo: Carver County Jail