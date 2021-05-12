Medina Spirit Will Race In The Preakness Despite Failed Drug Test

Medina Spirit will be allowed to run in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday (May 15) despite failing a drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby. Preakness officials said that the Medina Spirit will have to undergo additional drug testing and monitoring ahead of the race, which is the second leg of the Triple Crown.

As part of the deal, the horse's trainer, Bob Baffert, will have to provide all medical and testing results, which will be released to the public.

"We reached an agreement with Mr. Baffert and his lawyers that allows for additional testing, additional monitoring -- essentially a watchlist to ensure the integrity of the sport leading up to the race," Maryland Jockey Club lawyer Alan Rifkin said. "We're very pleased to have that, and we appreciate Mr. Baffert's patience and the way in which his lawyers went about it."

Officials said that if any of the other three horses that Baffert trains test positive for a banned substance, they will be scratched before the race.

"If any of the three Baffert horses test positive for a banned substance, or at a level for a permitted therapeutic substance that is above the designated limit, or if after medical review, reasonable conditions warrant, Baffert or [Maryland Jockey Club] on his behalf, will scratch the horse in question," Maryland Jockey Club and 1/St Racing said in a statement.

Medina Spirit will run from the number three spot and is the morning-line favorite with 9-5 odds.

Photo: Getty Images