New Orleans Fried Chicken Festival Returns In 2021 At New Location

The National Fried Chicken Festival is coming back to New Orleans for its fifth year but will be held in a location offering twice the size of its previous events, according to NOLA Weekend.

This year's festival will take place October 23 and 24 along the Lakefront from Franklin Avenue to the Seabrook Bridge. Organizers said the change in location allows more space for social distancing so everyone can safely enjoy the event.

After a year of canceled events and live entertainment, organizers hope the festival brings back some of the fun, featuring over 33 chefs and restaurants from around the country, more attractions and music, and "an enhanced guest experience."

"The New Orleans community has eagerly awaited the return of festivals, and we are so grateful for the opportunity to celebrate together once again at a new and exciting location to mark the fifth anniversary of the National Fried Chicken Festival," said Cleveland Spears III, executive producer of the festival and President/CEO of the Spears Group. "We're looking forward to safely gathering and providing a platform to support small, independently owned restaurants, sponsors and performers after such a challenging year."

The move to New Orleans' Lakefront will make the festival the first event in the area since Hurricane Katrina devastated the city 16 years ago, NOLA Weekend reports.

"We've waited years for an event to return to the Lakefront, and we could not think of a better fit than the National Fried Chicken Festival," said Louis J. Capo, executive director of Lakefront Management Authority. "The Lakefront is a beautiful location to provide an unforgettable experience while also ensuring everyone can socially distance while enjoying great food, music and so much more. We're honored to provide a space where citizens and visitors can come together to support local restaurants and enjoy everything they love about New Orleans."

The Fried Chicken Festival will be open for visitors from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on October 23 and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on October 24. Visit friedchickenfestival.com for more information.

Photo: Getty Images