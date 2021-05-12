What The Pipeline Shutdown Means For Drivers In The Pacific Northwest

While parts of the Southeast report gas shortages and rising prices following a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, people wonder how this will affect the Pacific Northwest.

MyNorthwest learned gas prices are rising in Washington, but it's not because of the pipeline shutdown. The American Automobile Association (AAA) said gas prices in the state are up more than a dollar year-over-year mostly due to 2020.

“It is more expensive than last year, but when you look farther back, we’re OK,” AAA Washington spokesperson Kelly Just told KIRO Radio. “It’s not what you want to pay, but it’s definitely not out of line from previous years.”

Just also noted that gas is two cents cheaper in Washington right now than this time in 2019, while it’s as much as 10 cents cheaper in Oregon. The Colonial Pipeline shutdown should have little to no effect on the Northwest's gas supply, officials said. Much of the region's gas comes from a pipeline that runs through British Columbia.

“What’s happening out east should have no impact on prices here,” Just said. “We don’t use that pipeline as part of our supply chain — when it comes to this particular incident, we’re fine.”

