Feedback

Prince William & Prince Harry Are 'Not Talking' Despite Recent Reunion

By Emily Lee

May 12, 2021

The royal rift continues.

Despite publicly reunited for the first time in over a year last month at Prince Philip's funeral, it seems Prince William and Prince Harry didn't manage to mend any bridges while they were together. According to royal expert Nick Bullen, the once close-knit brother remain estranged.

“All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” Bullen, the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, told Us Weekly. Bullen believes not all hope is lost for William and Harry, though. They may not have cleared the air just yet, however, their reunion was the first small step towards reconciliation.

“It’s pretty clear that the Duchess of Cambridge was doing her best to build the bridges,” Bullen continued. “Softly, softly seems to be the order of the day.”

Another source echoed these sentiments to the outlet, as well, saying Harry and William “definitely haven’t reached the stage where all is forgiven,” however, they did speak while Harry was back in London. The source described this encounter as “progress,” but noted they haven't “buried the hatchet” just yet.

Photo: Getty

Chat About Prince William & Prince Harry Are 'Not Talking' Despite Recent Reunion

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.