The royal rift continues.

Despite publicly reunited for the first time in over a year last month at Prince Philip's funeral, it seems Prince William and Prince Harry didn't manage to mend any bridges while they were together. According to royal expert Nick Bullen, the once close-knit brother remain estranged.

“All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” Bullen, the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV, told Us Weekly. Bullen believes not all hope is lost for William and Harry, though. They may not have cleared the air just yet, however, their reunion was the first small step towards reconciliation.

“It’s pretty clear that the Duchess of Cambridge was doing her best to build the bridges,” Bullen continued. “Softly, softly seems to be the order of the day.”

Another source echoed these sentiments to the outlet, as well, saying Harry and William “definitely haven’t reached the stage where all is forgiven,” however, they did speak while Harry was back in London. The source described this encounter as “progress,” but noted they haven't “buried the hatchet” just yet.

Photo: Getty