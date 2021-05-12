Rocko The Wallaby Returns To His Indiana Home After A Night Time Adventure

A west Indiana family learned this week that wallabies can find their way back home.

Rocko has been part of the Hughes family in Hillsdale for five years and is named after the 90s TV show Rocko's Modern Life.

The family is no stranger to exotic animals because they have a zonkey (a zebra and donkey hybrid), a lemur, and a peacock, in addition to horses and a dog, WTWO reported. Unlike the other animals, Rocko is an indoor pet.

So when the wallaby hopped out of an open fence, the family worried that they may never see him again.

"Rocko was about 10 feet outside of the gate. I went to get him, and he decided, 'nope.' He didn't want to come to mom, so he took off," Melissa Hughes told the news station.

"He's never spent a night outside."

Hughes' daughter shared photos of Rocko on Facebook, a neighbor used a drone to try to find him in the woods, and the family even called the local authorities.

“I seriously had a wallaby on the loose,” she said.