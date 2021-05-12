Rock Hall Of Fame Reveals Class of 2021: Foo Fighters, JAY-Z & More

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced this year's class of inductees for their 2021 ceremony on October 30 in Cleveland, Ohio and the lineup packs a punch.

As per the Wednesday (May 12) announcement, the Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, JAY-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner make up the performer class of 2021. Now, the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Turner, and King are already part of the Rock Hall in some capacity. While Grohl was inducted as a drummer for Nirvana in 2014, Turker made her way in as part of Ike & Tina Turner in 1991 and King as part of the songwriting pair Goffin/King in 1990. To have been considered for induction, 25 years must have passed since the act's first commercial recording.

Meanwhile, the upcoming ceremony will see LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads join the Rock Hall with an "award for musical excellence." As for the "early influence award" category, Kraftwerk, Gil Scott-Heron and Charley Patton are among the honorees. Clarence Avant is this year's recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

"This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture," John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement. "It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland."

Tickets for the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony go on sale in July via Ticketmaster. The 36th annual ceremony, which will take place at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, with broadcast on HBO and stream on HBO Max at another date.