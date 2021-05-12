Selena Gomez Teases New 'SG3' Era In Instagram Photo

Earlier this year in a Vogue interview, Selena hinted at the possibility retiring from music, and wanting to give herself "a real shot at acting" and continuing her producing career. She said, "It's hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I've had moments where I’ve been like, 'What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?' 'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough." She added, "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

Following the Vogue interview, Cardi B had tweeted out her support for Gomez, suggesting that she needs one more "edgy" era. She shared, "I don’t think Selena should retire. She makes good music & her fans love her. I think she needs one more Era. A edgy one that no one ever seen her as. I would love to give her some ideas."

But, in another interview with the LA Times, Selena shared that she does have intentions to back on tour when it's safe to do so, specifically to South America since she had canceled that leg of her 2016 "Revival Tour." She explained, "South America’s where I would start, because we missed it last time, and because that’s where my heart is."