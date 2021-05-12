Taylor Swift's Inspiring Global Icon Speech At The 2021 BRITs Is A Must-See

Taylor Swift was a beacon of optimism when she became the first woman and first non-English artist to take home the Global Icon Award at the 2021 BRIT Awards on Tuesday night (May 11).

Wearing a two-piece Miu Miu outfit, the chart-topper, 31, accepted the award live from the O2 Arena from Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, who deemed her one of the "biggest names in the history of music" during her introduction, to which Swift returned the love. "If anyone who knows me at all knows that Game of Thrones is my life. So, the fact that Maisie was here to present this, I want to grab you," she admitted. "I can't, since we're social distancing but thank you so much for coming here to do this."

Swift went on to show love to the friends who appeared in her introductory sizzle reel, including Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz and Annie Lennox. "My soul left my body when Annie Lennox was on that video," she gushed, before shouting out the National Health Service. "I'm really, really proud to be a part of this musical community, especially in a year when we all needed music so much. But what we needed even more is the help and support we got from the NHS and the key workers who are here tonight," she said at the podium. "Thank you for everything that you’ve done for us."

Afterward, the pop titan thanked her folklore collaborators, including Jack Antonoff, Justin Vernon, Aaron Dessner, as well as her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. "I want to thank my friends and family who know exactly who they are, whose opinion of me never changed whether my stock was up or down," she continued. "If there's one thing that I've learned it's that you have to look around you every day and take note of the people who have always believed in you and never stop appreciating them for it."

As for some career advice, Swift said, "There are so many incredible new artists in this room tonight, and a lot of people watching who have goals and ambitions and dreams for themselves. I need you to hear me when I say that there is no career path that comes free of negativity. If you're being met with resistance, that probably means that you're doing something new."

"If you're experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you're rising. And there might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and if it is met with cynicism or skepticism, you cannot let that crush you, you have to let it fuel you," she said. "We live in a world where anyone has the right to say anything that they want about you at any time, but just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong."

Previous winners of the accolade include Robbie Williams, Elton John and David Bowie, making Swift the youngest to take home the honor.