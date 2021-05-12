These Are The Best Outdoor Patio Bars In Miami, According To Yelp
By Zuri Anderson
May 12, 2021
There's nothing like sitting outside and enjoying a nice drink.
Outdoor seating has been gaining more traction lately in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some restaurants and bars have pushed the option to attract customers and provide a slightly safer alternative to indoor seating. Pandemic or not, such options were already popular in warm and sunny Miami, especially if the location has a patio, too!
If you're looking for a place with delicious drinks and a nice outside area to relax, here are the highest-rated Miami businesses with an outdoor patio, according to Yelp!
Old's Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina (1442 SW 8th St in Little Havana)
Cerveceria La Tropical (42 NE 25th St in Wynwood)
The Wharf Miami (114 SW North River Dr in Little Havana)
Bay 13 Brewery (65 Alhambra Plz)
Bar Nancy (2007 SW 8th St in Little Havana)
Smoke Wynwood (324B NW 24th St)
Mamey - Miami (Located in THesis Hotel Miami, 1350 S Dixie Hwy in Coral Gables)
Unseen Creatures Brewing (4178 SW 74th Ct)
Empire Social Lounge Dadeland (8955 Dadeland Blvd)
Riverside Miami (25 SE 5th Street in Brickell)
Photo: Getty Images