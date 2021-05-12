These Are The Most Unique Cocktails In Nashville
By Sarah Tate
May 13, 2021
Have you ever found yourself grabbing drinks with a friend but wishing to try something different than your typical order? Sometimes, people find themselves stuck in a pattern of always getting the same thing no matter where they visit. Luckily there's no shortage of interesting, unique, and slightly odd drinks around Music City to entice you to try something new.
Here are some of the most unique cocktails around Nashville.
Singapore Sling at Chopper
According to Narcity, Chopper serves up its cocktails in unique tiki glasses and occasionally a hollowed-out pineapple. To add some fun, and bit of danger, some drinks even arrive at guests tables on fire (intentionally, of course). The gin-based Singapore Sling has pineapple, citrus fruits, Cherry Amaro, and sakura blossoms.
AVOcado Margarita at AVO
Vegan restaurant AVO offers customers a twist on the traditional margarita with their avocado and tequila-based drink. This unique marg is completed with various citrus fruits, orange liqueur and cilantro.
Pirate In The Sand at Donut Distillery
While known for its delicious selection of mini donuts, Donut Distillery also has a bar menu sure to please anyone who stops by. Not the traditional cocktail, their menu of spike milkshakes have some real winners, like the Pirate in the Sand which features cinnamon sugar and Nutella donuts along with spiced rum.
Brunch For Two at Party Fowl
Party Fowl's Brunch for Two is likely the strangest Bloody Mary you have seen. Essentially a meal in itself, the 55-ounce concoction is topped with two whole fried Cornish game hens, two scotch eggs, fried okra, and an avocado.
I Glitterally Can't at Hampton Social
At Hampton Social, guests have the choice of receiving their cocktails in a large seashell, fit to share with a couple friends. While their drink menu has a variety of interesting cocktails, one of the more unique is I Glitterally Can't, which has passion fruit, sparkling rosé, strawberry rhubarb gin, lemon, and glitter balls.
Photo: Getty Images