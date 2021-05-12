These Are The Most Unique Cocktails In Nashville

Have you ever found yourself grabbing drinks with a friend but wishing to try something different than your typical order? Sometimes, people find themselves stuck in a pattern of always getting the same thing no matter where they visit. Luckily there's no shortage of interesting, unique, and slightly odd drinks around Music City to entice you to try something new.

Here are some of the most unique cocktails around Nashville.

Singapore Sling at Chopper

According to Narcity, Chopper serves up its cocktails in unique tiki glasses and occasionally a hollowed-out pineapple. To add some fun, and bit of danger, some drinks even arrive at guests tables on fire (intentionally, of course). The gin-based Singapore Sling has pineapple, citrus fruits, Cherry Amaro, and sakura blossoms.