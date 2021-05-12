Video: Hero Tackles Suspect Who Was Strangling Child During Police Standoff

An eight-year-old boy was saved after a bystander tackled a man who was strangling him. The scary situation unfolded in Stockton, California, after police were called to a domestic violence situation.

When Officer Jimmy Inn arrived at the home, he was shot multiple times by 30-year-old Lance Lowe. Lowe then fired towards another deputy, who took cover inside his police car and returned fire.

Lowe went back inside his house and came out holding his eight-year-old son as a human shield. Lowe appeared to be strangling the boy and ignored officers' commands to let him go. That's when another person tackled Lowe to the ground, allowing the child to escape.

Once the boy was out of harm's way, the officer shot Lowe multiple times, killing him.

Officer Inn was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"It was just an awful situation, but the real hero today was Officer Inn. He gave his whole entire life coming to try and help somebody else," neighbor Kaycie McClure told KMAX.

The young boy was medically cleared and returned to his mother.

Authorities are trying to locate a bloodied woman who walked away from the home before police arrived.

