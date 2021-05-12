Feedback

Video: Hero Tackles Suspect Who Was Strangling Child During Police Standoff

By Bill Galluccio

May 12, 2021

An eight-year-old boy was saved after a bystander tackled a man who was strangling him. The scary situation unfolded in Stockton, California, after police were called to a domestic violence situation.

When Officer Jimmy Inn arrived at the home, he was shot multiple times by 30-year-old Lance Lowe. Lowe then fired towards another deputy, who took cover inside his police car and returned fire.

Lowe went back inside his house and came out holding his eight-year-old son as a human shield. Lowe appeared to be strangling the boy and ignored officers' commands to let him go. That's when another person tackled Lowe to the ground, allowing the child to escape.

Once the boy was out of harm's way, the officer shot Lowe multiple times, killing him.

Officer Inn was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"It was just an awful situation, but the real hero today was Officer Inn. He gave his whole entire life coming to try and help somebody else," neighbor Kaycie McClure told KMAX.

The young boy was medically cleared and returned to his mother.

Authorities are trying to locate a bloodied woman who walked away from the home before police arrived.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Video: Hero Tackles Suspect Who Was Strangling Child During Police Standoff

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.