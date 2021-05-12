Viral Video Of Vicious Youth Football Drill Sparks Outrage

An 8-second video of a vicious training drill between two pint-size football players has gone viral. The video shows two kids, who appear to be seven or eight years old, engaging in a tackling drill.

The kid carrying the football gets a running start and lowers his head as he barrels toward the other kid who is supposed to try to tackle him. The child with the ball plows through the outmatched defender as their helmets collide.

The child who got hit appeared shaken up and struggled to get to his feet, as somebody in the background can be heard saying, "you're good."

Outrage over the video was swift, with several former NFL players speaking out against what they saw. Retired NFL linebacker Channing Crowder said the footage showed "child abuse."

"This is child abuse. I know dozens of all pro/hall of fame players that didn't play til they were 10+ years old. You aren't helping ur kids. Whatever coach set up this drill for these babies needs to be fired and I would like to do this drill against him on his way out," he tweeted.