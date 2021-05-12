What The Colonial Pipeline Outage Means For Indiana Drivers

A key gas pipeline has been out of service since last week and drivers in southeastern states are scrambling to find fuel.

Meanwhile, Indiana drivers shouldn't fret about fuel shortages.

The Colonial Pipeline provides about 45% of fuel used on the East Coast and stretches from New Jersey to Houston, Texas. It's been offline since Friday due to a cyber attack, which has resulted in drivers panic buying gas in states like Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, and Maryland.

The outage shouldn't effect Indiana because the state doesn't rely on the Colonial Pipeline for gas.

“Indiana won't see an impact. Unless this lasts longer than a week," AAA spokesman Devin Gladden told the Indianapolis Star.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is also monitoring the gas situation, but officials aren't aware of any issues in the state at the moment, a spokesperson told the newspaper.

Hoosiers can expect local gas prices to rise, however.

The state average of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.97, which is slightly lower than the national average of $3.00, according to AAA.

Locally, gas will likely reach $3.00 a gallon because of a growing demand from commuters returning to the work for the first time since the pandemic shutdown and people traveling for the summer.

Photo: Getty Images