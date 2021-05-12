What The Colonial Pipeline Shutdown Means For Oklahoma Drivers

Headlines about fuel shortages and panic buying are dominating the news right now, but Oklahomans have nothing to worry about.

The Colonial Pipeline shut down last week because of a cyber attack. The pipeline provides 45% of the East Coast's gas supply, but Oklahoma doesn't rely on it for fuel.

“This shutdown will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally. Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the east coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases, as early as this week,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson.

The effected states will also see the price of a gallon of gas jump by six cents or more.

While the national average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.00, Oklahoma has some of the cheapest gas in the United States at $2.72 a gallon.

It's likely that gas prices will inch up in Oklahoma, but that has to do more with demand and summer travel. The price of gas usually peaks around Memorial Day as more Americans hit the road for their summer vacations.

