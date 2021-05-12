Why May 12th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 12th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1971, Mick Jagger married his first wife, Bianca Perez-Mora. The wedding was in St. Tropez, France and Bianca was four-months pregnant. They got divorced seven years later.

In 1998, Garbage released their second album, Version 2.0.

In 1973, Led Zeppelin began a two-week run on top of the charts with their fifth album, Houses of the Holy.

In 1983, Meat Loaf filed for bankruptcy after his managers stole money from him.

In 2006, Sum-41 guitarist Dave “Brownsound” Baksh announced he was leaving the band to pursue a metal direction with his group, Brown Brigade.

In 1989,The Beach Boys started a four week run at number one on the album chart with Beach Boys Concert, the band’s first number one album.

And in 2011, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill married Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge in an intimate ceremony at a ranch in Montecito, California.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

