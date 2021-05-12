Wonho & Kiiara Take On Heartbreak In 'Ain't About You' Music Video

Wonho just released his music video for "Ain't About You" and he explores heartbreak with Kiiara in the song and visual.

"Ain't About You" is off of Wonho's latest album Love Synonym Pt.2: Right for Us, released earlier this year, and talks about a breakup — because, as Wonho sings, "It's not you, it's me, really."

In the "Ain't About You" music video, Wonho and Kiiara navigate their former relationship separately — but not without a few phone calls and flower arrangements to each other.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Wonho described of his track with Kiiara, "This song reflected the new colors that I wanted to show my fans, so I’m very grateful to have this collaboration with Kiiara."