Wonho & Kiiara Take On Heartbreak In 'Ain't About You' Music Video
By Taylor Fields
May 12, 2021
Wonho just released his music video for "Ain't About You" and he explores heartbreak with Kiiara in the song and visual.
"Ain't About You" is off of Wonho's latest album Love Synonym Pt.2: Right for Us, released earlier this year, and talks about a breakup — because, as Wonho sings, "It's not you, it's me, really."
In the "Ain't About You" music video, Wonho and Kiiara navigate their former relationship separately — but not without a few phone calls and flower arrangements to each other.
In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, Wonho described of his track with Kiiara, "This song reflected the new colors that I wanted to show my fans, so I’m very grateful to have this collaboration with Kiiara."
Wonho's Love Synonym Pt.2: Right for Us was released back in February of this year, and follows 2020's Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me. In an interview with Access Hollywood, the star explained of his two-part album, "I've been waiting for the release of this album for a long time, because I've been working on this album for quite a while. So I felt so nervous about it that I couldn’t even sleep. When WENEE could (finally) see and listen to this album, It was really great."
He also explained of his fans embracing his solo music, "I was so surprised to receive so much love, more than I ever expected, and I was very grateful to the people and my fans who gave me so much love. It motivated me to work harder to repay their love. So I’m spending every day filled with happiness, and I want to say thank you so much, and I love (my fans)."