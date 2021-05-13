47 Rabbits Run Rampant In Extended Stay Hotel Room In Illinois

What started as only three rabbits in an Illinois hotel room skyrocketed to nearly 50 of them.

One Tail at a Time, a nonprofit animal rescue organization in Chicago, can verify that rabbits “reproduce just like they say they do.”

The founder of the organization shared on Facebook on Wednesday morning (May 12) that she never expected to get the question: “hey, there are 40+ rabbits in a hotel room, can you help? …But here we are.”

It happened in Schaumburg, a suburb near Chicago. A woman was living in an extended stay hotel room with her pets, and the hotel stopped sending staff to clean the rooms because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WGN 9 reports. It was only three rabbits when she moved in. Only one was neutered.

Fifteen months later, the room was filled with 47 rabbits, according to WGN 9.

One Tail at a Time, which credited the DuPage County Animal Services and Red Door with helping to rescue the rabbits, urged people to spay and neuter their pets (“we just can’t stress it enough”) and get them from “reputable rescues and shelters.”

One Tail at a Time took in 10 rabbits, adding to another seven the organization already had. People can donate items to the organization to help care for the rabbits here. They can also sign up to foster a rabbit here.

Read the full Facebook post here: