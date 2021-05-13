Dan Smyers & Wife Abby Reveal Their Dog Passed Away After Cancer Battle

Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and his wife Abby are heartbroken as they have lost the 16-year-old dog, Missy, they adopted earlier this year.

In a pair of lengthy, emotional messages on social media, they explained that "sweet missy/tiny/little" had passed away after a battle with terminal cancer. The couple revealed that they knew the dog had terminal cancer when they adopted her and their time together was limited, but are grateful she went peacefully. Smyers shared:

"Our hearts are broken to share the news that sweet missy/tiny/little one has passed away. We knew when we adopted her at age 16 with terminal cancer that our time together would be limited, but it’s still never easy saying goodbye to a loved one. She was safe in our arms as she left us peacefully, and for that we are grateful. Can’t say enough about the grace and patience of my superhero wife @abbysmyers for dedicating every waking minute to this sweet girl: from hand-feeding each meal, to giving her all the happy days in the sun. And our dogs Joy, Chief, Ghost, and Mac for welcoming her into the pack with open paws. Missy, we love you and you’ll always hold a special place in our hearts. May all your days be sunny, and your little tail never stop wagging. And to all of you who have so kindly followed her story, thank you. someone once said, 'Dogs lives are too short. Their only fault, really.' Truer words have never been spoken."