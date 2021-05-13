Death Penalty On The Table For Mom Accused Of Killing Her 4-Year-Old Child

Authorities in Ohio said that if Tianna Robinson is convicted of murdering her four-year-old daughter, she could face the death penalty. Robinson has been charged with one count of "aggravated murder with death penalty specification," two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and one count of endangering children following her arrest last month.

Prosecutors said that Robison abused her daughter, Nahla Miller, for months, causing significant injuries, including "a broken left arm, bruising to the lower lungs, adrenal glands, diaphragm, liver, stomach, colon, pancreas, and mouth."

They also said that the young girl was malnourished and weighed just 23 pounds.

"Investigators believe Nahla had been abused for months," the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. "The Coroner's Office has ruled Nahla's death a homicide. The cause of death was determined to be strangulation and blunt force trauma, resulting in significant internal injuries."

Robinson pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains jailed on a $2 million bond.

"This year has been especially difficult -- with what seems like case after case of horrific acts perpetrated against children. But rest assured, we will not stop until justice has been served for Nahla Miller and her family," Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said.

Deters said that Robison's boyfriend, Rensley Washington, is also in custody and that more charges could be coming in the case.

If Robinson is sentenced to death, it is unclear how the sentence will be carried out. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine halted executions in the state in 2019 after a federal judge determined that executions by lethal injection are a "cruel and unusual punishment."

