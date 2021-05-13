Drake couldn't be prouder of Destiny Paris James — the recipient of his "God's Plan" scholarship who is now about to obtain her Master's Degree.

Back in 2018, the then-University of Miami student was awarded the Champagne Papi-appointed $50,000 scholarship as part of the Canadian rapper's "God's Plan" music video. After graduating from the prestigious institution in 2019, Destiny announced this week that she is set to graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a master's degree from the public health program.

"Mama, I mastered it. Daddy, I did it 🎓 4 days until I am officially UNC Alum," she captioned an Instagram post that showed her posing with her graduation cap.

It didn't take long for the post to find its way to Drizzy Drake, who follows her on Instagram, as he excitedly commented, "LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DES," to which she replied, "THANK YOUUUU!!"

The "What's Next" rapper also shouted out Destiny on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of him presenting her the $50,000 check in 2018 as well as her most recent graduation photo.