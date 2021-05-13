'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Gives Birth To Baby Girl: See The Photo

Sadie Robertson is a new mom!

The Duck Dynasty welcomed a new member to its family this week with the birth of Robertson and her husband Christian Huff’s baby girl, Honey James Huff.

“We saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here… Honey,” the new mom captioned an endearing photo of the couple with their daughter at the hospital on Wednesday (May 12). “The pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness. 5.11.21.”

"Welcome to the world sweet honey girl 🍯" Huff captioned a similar gallery of photos on his Instagram.

As fans know, Robertson, 23, first announced she and her hubby were expecting their first child in October 2020.