'Friends' Reunion Premiere Date Finally Revealed

By Emily Lee

May 13, 2021

It's finally happening!

On Thursday (May 13), HBO MAX announced when the highly anticipated Friends reunion special will be available to stream. The special, which is titled Friends: The Reunion, will hit HBO Max on May 27.

In addition to the entire original cast—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry—the unscripted special will also feature a ton of A-list guest stars. David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai will all make an appearance.

During a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Courteney Cox opened up about filming the special. "It was unbelievable. It was so emotional. It's an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us in, like, I forgot how many years. 15 years? 17 years?" Cox gushed of the experience.

Are you excited to watch the Friends reunion?

