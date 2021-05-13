Marjorie Taylor Greene Confronts AOC Outside House Chamber: Report
By Jason Hall
May 13, 2021
An incident in which Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside the House chamber is reported to have taken place on Wednesday (May 12) afternoon.
The Washington Post reports Ocasio-Cortez left the chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene, who shouted "Hey Alexandria" twice in an effort to get the New York congresswoman's attention.
Two Post reporters said they witnessed the exchange in which Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away before Greene eventually caught up with her and began shouting at her, asking why she supports far-left activist groups ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter Matter, which she falsely labeled as "terrorist" organizations.
"You don't care about the American people," Greene shouted, according to the Post. "Why do you support terrorists and ANTIFA?"
The report said Greene shouted at Ocasio-Cortez that she was failing to defend her "radical socialist" beliefs by declining to debate her publicly, while Ocasio-Cortez continued to walk away, only turning around once and throwing her hands in the air.
Greene acknowledged the incident on her personal Twitter account, claiming Ocasio-Cortez "chickened out" of debating her over what she referred to as the congresswoman's "Socialist Green New Deal," as well as falsely accusing her of being "a hate-America terrorist sympathizer."
Just talked to @AOC again.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 12, 2021
You chickened out bc you are too scared to debate me about your Socialist Green New Deal.
You are also a hate-America terrorist sympathizer.#JihadSquad
Members of Congress do NOT support terrorism & shouldn’t be afraid to debate their legislation.
Greene, a freshman Georgia Republican who was stripped of her committee assignments due to past incidents of incendiary and violent public statements, has previously had similar incidents with her Democratic colleagues in the House.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) requested to move her office away away from Greene following a heated incident with the Georgia congresswoman over not wearing a mask in a hallway on Capitol Hill earlier this year.
Greene also posted an anti-transgender sign outside her office in February, which sits directly across the hall from Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.), whose daughter is transgender, amid the expected passing of the Equality Act banning discrimination against LGBTQ Americans, which Greene attempted and failed to block from passage.
Photo: Getty Images