Marjorie Taylor Greene Confronts AOC Outside House Chamber: Report

An incident in which Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside the House chamber is reported to have taken place on Wednesday (May 12) afternoon.

The Washington Post reports Ocasio-Cortez left the chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene, who shouted "Hey Alexandria" twice in an effort to get the New York congresswoman's attention.

Two Post reporters said they witnessed the exchange in which Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away before Greene eventually caught up with her and began shouting at her, asking why she supports far-left activist groups ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter Matter, which she falsely labeled as "terrorist" organizations.

"You don't care about the American people," Greene shouted, according to the Post. "Why do you support terrorists and ANTIFA?"

The report said Greene shouted at Ocasio-Cortez that she was failing to defend her "radical socialist" beliefs by declining to debate her publicly, while Ocasio-Cortez continued to walk away, only turning around once and throwing her hands in the air.

Greene acknowledged the incident on her personal Twitter account, claiming Ocasio-Cortez "chickened out" of debating her over what she referred to as the congresswoman's "Socialist Green New Deal," as well as falsely accusing her of being "a hate-America terrorist sympathizer."