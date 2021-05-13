'Married At First Sight' Reveals Which Atlanta Couples Opted For Divorce

Ten singles in Atlanta took the ultimate plunge and got married at first sight — but some of them divorced after the eight-week process (one couple even parted ways DURING the process).

Season 12 of the Lifetime reality show culminated with “Decision Day,” which aired on Wednesday (May 12). Three relationship experts paired five sets of strangers with one another to get legally married, without knowing anything about their future partner — not even a name — until they reach the altar.

This week, the Married at First Sight season finale revealed which couples decided to stay married and which ones opted to split.

Here’s what each couple decided (SPOILERS AHEAD):