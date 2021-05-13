Mass. USPS Carrier Pleads Guilty To Stealing Mail, $16,000 In Fraud Scheme

A Lynn, Massachusetts USPS mail carrier pleaded guilty in relation to accusations of stealing mail and using it to make more than $16,000 in fraudulent purchases and ATM withdrawals.

Angela Gomez, 40, has agreed to pay restitution to the victims as part of a plea agreement in connection to charges of one count of mail theft by an employee in connection with the fraudulent transactions, ItemLive.com reports.

Gomez was arrested in November 2020 following an investigation into customers' reports that their mail went missing. One USPS customer said an expected Lilly Pulitzer gift card never arrived leading to the investigation which revealed that Gomez, who worked as a USPS city carrier assistant, was responsible for the route, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office via ItemLive.com.

Records showed that the gift card was used for purchases in January 2020 and the items were delivered to an address matching Gomez's at the time of the incident. The documents also showed that the email address used during the order matched one belonging to Gomez.

Additionally, surveillance of Gomez's work showed 21 separate incidents of stealing mail, ItemLive.com reports.

Agents were contacted by an Eastern Bank fraud investigator who monitored the unauthorized ATM withdrawals and debit card purchases from three separate accounts, all listed in the name of an individual who resided on Gomez's previously assigned mail route, prosecutors confirmed.

Security footage from the sites of the unauthorized debit card purchases -- which included Walmart and Target stores -- showed Gomez using the debit cards from the three compromised Eastern Bank accounts to make the purchases.

ATM and bank security camera footage also showed Gomez making unauthorized cash withdrawals from the three accounts, which totaled about $16,587 between purchases and withdrawals, according to prosecutors.

Gomez is also accused of stealing $4,800 in stimulus checks intended for four USPS customers who lived on her carrier route, totaling $21,387 in fraudulent debit card purchases, ATM withdrawals and stimulus checks, ItemLive.com reports.

Gomez faces up to five years in prison, which includes three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine in relation to the incident. She is scheduled for sentencing on September 2.

