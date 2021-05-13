Michigan Not Likely To Experience Gas Shortages

Gas prices may be on the rise, but experts say gas shortages are not expected to happen in Michigan.

The Detroit News reported that in a statement, Dan Scripps, the Michigan Public Service Commission group's chair, said they are monitoring the situation and do not anticipate fuel shortages in the state. He also said, "We are also continuing to monitor price impacts, particularly as gasoline prices typically increase this time of year as we head towards Memorial Day and the summer driving season."

The 5,500 mile-long Colonial Pipeline shut down Friday (May 7) because of a cyberattack by hackers. The pipeline is a significant fuel supply for states across the Southeast and East Coast.

"While we know of no related threats to Michigan utilities or pipeline operators, Michigan's energy companies are on heightened alert and have increased their monitoring and security measures, and the commission has been in regular communication on these efforts," Scripps said.

Mark Griffin, president of the Michigan Petroleum Association, told The Detroit News that this pipeline is not the one that would affect Michigan; it is the Line Five Pipeline that would hurt the state. "We wouldn't want to experience the same kind of chaos folks have experienced in the South with the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. We’re watching the scenario as it unfolds because to us, that’s kind of a learning scenario of what we might be faced with if Line 5 would be shut down."

The Colonial Pipeline began operations again on Wednesday (May 12), but gas prices are still rising across the U.S.

According to AAA, Michigan's average gas price today is about $2.945 compared to a year ago when it was $1.846.

Photo: Getty Images