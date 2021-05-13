NASA Astronaut Has Stellar View Of Charleston From Space

Astronauts really do have the best views that are "out of this world." They get to see Earth in a way that not many do, as a whole in all its beauty.

But have you ever wondered what Charleston looks like from space? Well thanks to one NASA astronaut, we now have views of the city from hundreds miles above, Live 5 reports.

Astronaut Shane Kimbrough took to social media Tuesday morning (May 13) to greet the Holy City and post photos of what it looks like from the International Space Station, a view that very few get to see, as it flew high above Earth at a very fast rate.

"Good Morning Charleston," Kimbrough said in a tweet. "Looks like a great day to get outside and enjoy views from Mount Pleasant. We are traveling 250 miles above your city at 5 miles a second up here on [the Space Station]."

Check out the interstellar views below.