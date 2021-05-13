Parents Files Lawsuit Against Snapchat Over Oregon Teen's Death

WARNING: The content discussed in this article touches on suicide and other disturbing topics. Viewer discretion advised.

A 16-year-old boy died by suicide nearly a year ago, and now his family is filing a lawsuit against Snapchat and two other messaging apps over his death, according to KGW.

Reporters said Carson Bride of Lake Oswego, Oregon had been receiving anonymous messages on the apps Yolo and LMK in the months leading up to his death. The messages reportedly referenced events at school and included sexual comments.

Carson's parents, Kristin and Tom, told reporters their son spent his last days trying to identify his tormentors. The person behind the messages has not been identified.