Pink's iHeartRadio Album Release Party: How To Watch

P!nk is releasing her new live album All I Know So Far: Setlist, which accompanies her documentary of the same name, and the star is celebrating during her exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party on release day May 21st.

All I Know So Far: Setlist follows 2019's Hurts 2B Human, and includes 16 tracks total. The release accompanies P!nk's documentary and features live versions of many of her biggest hits like "So What," "What About Us," "Just Like A Pill" and more, in addition to new songs like the title track, "All I Know So Far" and her song with her daughter Willow "Cover Me In Sunshine."

During her iHeartRadio Album Release Party, P!nk will perform, as well as listen along to more tracks with a few lucky fans who will be joining the star virtually. P!nk will also talk about her new album and documentary during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Valentine.

How To Stream The Show

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with P!nk on Friday, May 21st at 6:30pm local time via LiveXLive.com and/or the LiveXLive app. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Today's Mix station.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with P!nk by listening to her All I Know So Far songs below.