Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Had 'Incognito' Meetup At London Supermarket

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went public with their relationship back in 2016, they had to go to great lengths to keep their burgeoning romance under wraps. During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Duke of Sussex detailed one of the first covert meetings with his now-wife.

"The first time that Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London pretending that we didn't know each other," Harry recalled. "So we texted each other from the other side of the aisle, people looking at me and giving me all these weird looks, coming up to say 'hi,' whatever. And I was like, texting. It's like, 'Is this the right one?' She's like, 'No, you want parchment paper.' I'm like, 'Okay, where's the parchment paper?' "

Harry also shared that while he did get to do some normal things, like grocery shopping, with his mom, Princess Diana, when he was growing up, those trips out into London for a bit of shopping "only a handful of times because every time we came out, we got pounced on" by the paparazzi. He chose to meet up with Meghan "incognito" to shield her from that attention.

"It was nice. Yeah, baseball cap on, looking down at the floor. I don't know how many times you've done that when you're walking down the street trying to stay incognito," Harry said of trying to do normal things in public spaces. "It's like 'Woah, signpost!' 'Oh, someone's dog!' It's amazing what you see. How much chewing gum you see and how many people's shoes you see. It's a mess."

Now that he and Meghan have moved to California, Harry says he is able to live a much more normal life. "Here, I can actually lift my head and I feel different. My shoulders have dropped, so has hers," he said. "You walk around feeling a little bit more free. I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle. I never had the chance to do that."

Photo: Getty