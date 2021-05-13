Prince Harry Will Parent Differently Than Prince Charles To Break The Cycle

During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Prince Harry opened up how his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, has influenced his own parenting style. The Duke of Sussex said he hopes to "break the cycle" of "pain and suffering" in his family.

“Isn’t life about breaking the cycle?” he said. “There’s no blame. I don’t think anyone should be pointing the finger and blaming anyone. Certainly, when it comes to parenting if I’ve experienced some form of pain and suffering because of the pain and suffering that perhaps my father or parents suffered. I’m gonna make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.”

The Duke of Sussex made sure to add that, despite our best efforts, “a lot of genetic pain and suffering gets passed on anyway." Even though parents can't always manage to achieve that goal, he said "we should try and make sure we’re doing the most we can. Like, ‘That happened to me. I’m gonna make sure that doesn’t happen to you.’”

Harry credits having an "awareness" of Charles' upbringing in understanding why his father parented him the way he did. “Suddenly, I started to piece it all together,” he shared. “OK, so this is where he went to school. I know this about his life. I also know that it’s connected to his parents, so that means that he’s treating me the way that he was treated, which means how can we change that for my kids? Here I am. I now moved my whole family to the U.S. That wasn’t the plan. But sometimes you’ve got to make decisions and put your family first and mental health first.”

Harry's relationship with his father reportedly remains estranged following his decision to step down from his royal duties. One source even suggested that Charles "may never forgive his son" for sitting down with Oprah Winfrey back in March. Harry, however, stated healing his relationship with his dad remains a top priority.

Photo: Getty