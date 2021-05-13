Prosecutor Urges Cleveland Police To Get New Agency On Aliza Sherman Murder
By Kelly Fisher
May 13, 2021
Prosecutors and family members are pushing Cleveland police to request the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to take the lead on the Aliza Sherman murder case.
Sherman was murdered eight years ago, on March 24, 2013.
The 53-year-old nurse from Beachwood was stabbed 11 times in broad daylight downtown, NBC News reported on the anniversary of her death this year. She was a mother of four, heading to a meeting with her divorce attorney.
Sherman was days away from trial, according to the Justice for Aliza Sherman Facebook page. The attacker didn’t steal any possessions from her, including her purse or keys.
Cleveland police, the lead agency, has to ask the BCI to intervene. “We fully support BCI taking over as the lead investigative agency and urge Cleveland Police to make that request,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement to the Fox 8 I-Team. It was not immediately clear whether the Cleveland Police Department would ask he BCI to take over the case.
The department told Dateline in March that the murder investigation is still “open and ongoing.”
This Wednesday, March 24th, will mark EIGHT years since our beautiful Aliza was viciously murdered in downtown...Posted by Justice for Aliza Sherman on Monday, March 22, 2021
Sherman’s friends and family members are also hoping that the BCI will take a look at the case and bring justice to their lost loved one.
No one has been able to identify Sherman’s attacker captured on surveillance footage. Sherman’s attorney, Gregory Moore, has reportedly since pleaded guilty to one count of falsification for inaccurate information given to investigators about the day of the murder. He was allegedly inaccurate about being in his office as he exchanged text messages with Sherman that day, NBC News reports.
“There have been no updates, no movement, in her case,” Jennifer, Sherman’s daughter, previously told Dateline. “So why not hand it off to a fresh set of eyes or someone who has more resources to dedicate to the investigation? …It’s been eight years and I just hope someone finds it in their heart to come forward with information. My mom deserves it.”
The Cleveland Police Department told Dateline in a statement that anyone with information should call 216-623-5464, or call Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
Photo: Getty Images