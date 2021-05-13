Prosecutor Urges Cleveland Police To Get New Agency On Aliza Sherman Murder

Prosecutors and family members are pushing Cleveland police to request the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to take the lead on the Aliza Sherman murder case.

Sherman was murdered eight years ago, on March 24, 2013.

The 53-year-old nurse from Beachwood was stabbed 11 times in broad daylight downtown, NBC News reported on the anniversary of her death this year. She was a mother of four, heading to a meeting with her divorce attorney.

Sherman was days away from trial, according to the Justice for Aliza Sherman Facebook page. The attacker didn’t steal any possessions from her, including her purse or keys.

Cleveland police, the lead agency, has to ask the BCI to intervene. “We fully support BCI taking over as the lead investigative agency and urge Cleveland Police to make that request,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement to the Fox 8 I-Team. It was not immediately clear whether the Cleveland Police Department would ask he BCI to take over the case.

The department told Dateline in March that the murder investigation is still “open and ongoing.”