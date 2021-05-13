Someone Just Bought The Chicago-Area House Where John Wayne Gacy Once Lived

The house that sits on the property where John Wayne Gacy once lived — and buried many of his victims — has a new owner.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Summerdale Avenue sold last month for $395,000, according to Zillow. Constructed in 1986, the single-family home is described for its “open concept, vaulted ceilings, skylights, unique 2nd floor loft, double sided fireplace, tons of storage, close to public transportation, and major expressways, to [sic] much to list,” the listing reads.

The listing does not appear to mention anything about the property’s connection to the notorious serial killer, however.

Last year, the the Cook County Assessor’s Office valued the house at nearly $424,000, WGN 9 reports. It was on the market in August 2019.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported in October 2019 that it was the same location as Gacy’s former home, though the address had changed from 8213 to 8215. It changed after a 1979 search for victims on Gacy’s property, and the serial killer’s house was demolished.

Twenty-nine bodies were found buried on the property, including in a crawl space under the house, NBC 5 Chicago reports. The Chicago-area house is located near O’Hare, in Norwood Park Township.

Gacy was executed in 1994.

See the listing here.