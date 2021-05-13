Tank Reveals That He's Going Deaf In Heartbreaking Post

Tank has come forward with a shocking announcement, confessing that he is going deaf.

On Wednesday (May 12), the R&B veteran, 45, took to Instagram to reveal that he's going deaf in one ear and suffering hearing loss in his other. "I'm going completely deaf in my right ear and I'm kinda losing sound in my left," he told his 1.8 million followers in the video, adding that he's been experiencing dizziness and can't walk a straight line. "All of this out of nowhere, don't know how or why."

The former TGT singer, who is seeing a doctor and taking medication, isn't giving up on remaining hopeful. "It still hasn’t given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I’ve set out to be. The goals are still the same, to be great, to be the greatest," he explained.

Tank said that he plans on documenting his journey, so that he can inspire others to remain optimistic. "No matter what you’re going through, no matter where you find yourself, whether your body’s failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you, keep going, keep pushing," he explained.

In the meantime, the singer's upcoming album, which serves as the follow-up to 2019's Elevation, is still scheduled to drop this summer. Back in March, he released the emotionally charged "Can't Let It Show," a track that sampled Kate Bush's 1989 classic "This Woman’s Work."