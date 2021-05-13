These Are The Most Unique Cocktails In Charlotte
By Sarah Tate
May 13, 2021
Have you ever found yourself grabbing drinks with a friend but wishing to try something different than your typical order? Sometimes, people find themselves stuck in a pattern of always getting the same thing no matter where they visit. Luckily there's no shortage of interesting, unique, and slightly odd drinks around the Queen City to entice you to try something new.
Here are some of the most unique cocktails around Charlotte.
Last Mariachi at KiKi Bistro
KiKi Bistro, and its liquor lounge Tattoo, have several cocktails on tap, including the Last Mariachi, with El Jimador Reposado, Leblon Cachaco, pineapple, 5 Spice Honey and lime. They've also been known to serve specialty cocktails in smoke-filled glasses, making your drink look more like a potion than a beverage.
Hot Box at Dot Dot Dot
Classic cocktail lounge Dot Dot Dot has plenty of amazing and interesting drinks on its menu, but one of the more unique is the Hot Box, with three types of booze, hellfire bitters and pecan smoke, served over ice.
Wind Chill at Merchant & Trade
Enjoy the views from rooftop bar Merchant & Trade as you savor the Wind Chill cocktail, with mezcal, orange juice, morita chili and cinnamon.
Floating Roots at Soul Gastrolounge
Charlotte Axios calls Soul Gastrolounge one of the original spots to find a cocktail in Charlotte. And it's no wonder with a unique menu that includes the Floating Roots, featuring rum, cherry chai cola, garam masala and vanilla cashew ice cream foam.
Large Marge at Moo & Brew
The double-shot Large Marge at Moo & Brew packs a punch with a jalapeño firecracker, cheese curds, grilled cheese sandwiches, burger, fried green tomatoes, and bacon.
