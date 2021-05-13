These Are The Most Unique Cocktails In Charlotte

Have you ever found yourself grabbing drinks with a friend but wishing to try something different than your typical order? Sometimes, people find themselves stuck in a pattern of always getting the same thing no matter where they visit. Luckily there's no shortage of interesting, unique, and slightly odd drinks around the Queen City to entice you to try something new.

Here are some of the most unique cocktails around Charlotte.

Last Mariachi at KiKi Bistro

KiKi Bistro, and its liquor lounge Tattoo, have several cocktails on tap, including the Last Mariachi, with El Jimador Reposado, Leblon Cachaco, pineapple, 5 Spice Honey and lime. They've also been known to serve specialty cocktails in smoke-filled glasses, making your drink look more like a potion than a beverage.