Feedback

These Are The Most Unique Cocktails In Charlotte

By Sarah Tate

May 13, 2021

Have you ever found yourself grabbing drinks with a friend but wishing to try something different than your typical order? Sometimes, people find themselves stuck in a pattern of always getting the same thing no matter where they visit. Luckily there's no shortage of interesting, unique, and slightly odd drinks around the Queen City to entice you to try something new.

Here are some of the most unique cocktails around Charlotte.

Last Mariachi at KiKi Bistro

KiKi Bistro, and its liquor lounge Tattoo, have several cocktails on tap, including the Last Mariachi, with El Jimador Reposado, Leblon Cachaco, pineapple, 5 Spice Honey and lime. They've also been known to serve specialty cocktails in smoke-filled glasses, making your drink look more like a potion than a beverage.

Hot Box at Dot Dot Dot

Classic cocktail lounge Dot Dot Dot has plenty of amazing and interesting drinks on its menu, but one of the more unique is the Hot Box, with three types of booze, hellfire bitters and pecan smoke, served over ice.

Wind Chill at Merchant & Trade

Enjoy the views from rooftop bar Merchant & Trade as you savor the Wind Chill cocktail, with mezcal, orange juice, morita chili and cinnamon.

Floating Roots at Soul Gastrolounge

Charlotte Axios calls Soul Gastrolounge one of the original spots to find a cocktail in Charlotte. And it's no wonder with a unique menu that includes the Floating Roots, featuring rum, cherry chai cola, garam masala and vanilla cashew ice cream foam.

Large Marge at Moo & Brew

The double-shot Large Marge at Moo & Brew packs a punch with a jalapeño firecracker, cheese curds, grilled cheese sandwiches, burger, fried green tomatoes, and bacon.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Are The Most Unique Cocktails In Charlotte

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.