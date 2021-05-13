These Are Wisconsin's Most Mispronounced Cities
By Hannah DeRuyter
May 13, 2021
There are some cities in Wisconsin that locals and visitors have no trouble pronouncing, the words just roll off their tongues. Then there are the cities where even long-time residents struggle to speak their names correctly. Plenty of towns have some weird spellings so here is a guide to the most mispronounced cities in Wisconsin.
- Ashwaubenon
- Pronunciation: Ash-wah-buh-non
- Located in Green Bay County
- Population as of 2019: 17.149
- Baraboo
- Pronunciation: Bare-uh-Boo
- Largest city in Sauk County
- Population as of 2019: 12,138
- Boscobel
- Pronunciation: Bahs-koh-Bell
- Located in Grant County
- Population as of 2018: 3,139
- Chetek
- Pronunciation: Shuh-Tek
- Located in Barron County
- Population as of 2019: 2,169
- Eau Claire
- Pronunciation: Oh-Clair
- Located in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties
- Population as of 2019: 68,187
- Gillett
- Pronunciation: Jill-it
- Located in Oconto County
- Population as of 2019: 1,166
- Iola
- Pronunciation: Eye-oh-la
- Located in Waupaca County
- Population as of 2019: 1,174
- Ixonia
- Pronunciation: Ick-sohn-ee-uh
- Located in Jefferson County
- Population as of 2018: 4,562
- Juneau
- Pronunciation: Joo-no
- Located in Dodge County
- Population as of 2019: 2,687
- Kaukana
- Pronunciation: Kuh-Kaw-Nuh
- Located in Outagamie and Calumet counties
- Population as of 2019: 16,070
- Lodi
- Pronunciation: Low-Die
- Located in Columbia County
- Population as of 2019: 3,060
- Oconomowc
- Pronunciation: Oh-con-oh-moh-wok
- Located in Waukesha County
- Population as of 2018: 16,847
- Viroquo
- Pronunciation: Vihr-oh-kwah
- Located in Vernon County
- Population as of 2019: 4,377
- Wausau
- Pronunciation: Wah-sah
- Located in Marathon County
- Population as of 2019: 38,735
- Weyauwega
- Pronunciation: Why-uh-wee-gah
- Located in Waupaca County
- Population as of 2019: 1,736
Photo: Getty Images