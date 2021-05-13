These Are Wisconsin's Most Mispronounced Cities

There are some cities in Wisconsin that locals and visitors have no trouble pronouncing, the words just roll off their tongues. Then there are the cities where even long-time residents struggle to speak their names correctly. Plenty of towns have some weird spellings so here is a guide to the most mispronounced cities in Wisconsin.

Ashwaubenon

Pronunciation: Ash-wah-buh-non

Located in Green Bay County

Population as of 2019: 17.149

Baraboo

Pronunciation: Bare-uh-Boo

Largest city in Sauk County

Population as of 2019: 12,138

Boscobel

Pronunciation: Bahs-koh-Bell

Located in Grant County

Population as of 2018: 3,139

Chetek

Pronunciation: Shuh-Tek

Located in Barron County

Population as of 2019: 2,169

Eau Claire

Pronunciation: Oh-Clair

Located in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties

Population as of 2019: 68,187

Gillett

Pronunciation: Jill-it

Located in Oconto County

Population as of 2019: 1,166

Iola

Pronunciation: Eye-oh-la

Located in Waupaca County

Population as of 2019: 1,174

Ixonia

Pronunciation: Ick-sohn-ee-uh

Located in Jefferson County

Population as of 2018: 4,562

Juneau

Pronunciation: Joo-no

Located in Dodge County

Population as of 2019: 2,687

Kaukana

Pronunciation: Kuh-Kaw-Nuh

Located in Outagamie and Calumet counties

Population as of 2019: 16,070

Lodi

Pronunciation: Low-Die

Located in Columbia County

Population as of 2019: 3,060

Oconomowc

Pronunciation: Oh-con-oh-moh-wok

Located in Waukesha County

Population as of 2018: 16,847

Viroquo

Pronunciation: Vihr-oh-kwah

Located in Vernon County

Population as of 2019: 4,377

Wausau

Pronunciation: Wah-sah

Located in Marathon County

Population as of 2019: 38,735

Weyauwega

Pronunciation: Why-uh-wee-gah

Located in Waupaca County

Population as of 2019: 1,736

Photo: Getty Images