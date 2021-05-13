Feedback

These Are Wisconsin's Most Mispronounced Cities

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 13, 2021

There are some cities in Wisconsin that locals and visitors have no trouble pronouncing, the words just roll off their tongues. Then there are the cities where even long-time residents struggle to speak their names correctly. Plenty of towns have some weird spellings so here is a guide to the most mispronounced cities in Wisconsin.

  1. Ashwaubenon
  • Pronunciation: Ash-wah-buh-non
  • Located in Green Bay County
  • Population as of 2019: 17.149
  1. Baraboo
  • Pronunciation: Bare-uh-Boo
  • Largest city in Sauk County
  • Population as of 2019: 12,138
  1. Boscobel
  • Pronunciation: Bahs-koh-Bell
  • Located in Grant County
  • Population as of 2018: 3,139
  1. Chetek
  • Pronunciation: Shuh-Tek
  • Located in Barron County
  • Population as of 2019: 2,169
  1. Eau Claire
  • Pronunciation: Oh-Clair
  • Located in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties
  • Population as of 2019: 68,187
  1. Gillett
  • Pronunciation: Jill-it
  • Located in Oconto County
  • Population as of 2019: 1,166
  1. Iola
  • Pronunciation: Eye-oh-la
  • Located in Waupaca County
  • Population as of 2019: 1,174
  1. Ixonia
  • Pronunciation: Ick-sohn-ee-uh
  • Located in Jefferson County
  • Population as of 2018: 4,562
  1. Juneau
  • Pronunciation: Joo-no
  • Located in Dodge County
  • Population as of 2019: 2,687
  1. Kaukana
  • Pronunciation: Kuh-Kaw-Nuh
  • Located in Outagamie and Calumet counties
  • Population as of 2019: 16,070
  1. Lodi
  • Pronunciation: Low-Die
  • Located in Columbia County
  • Population as of 2019: 3,060
  1. Oconomowc
  • Pronunciation: Oh-con-oh-moh-wok
  • Located in Waukesha County
  • Population as of 2018: 16,847
  1. Viroquo
  • Pronunciation: Vihr-oh-kwah
  • Located in Vernon County
  • Population as of 2019: 4,377
  1. Wausau
  • Pronunciation: Wah-sah
  • Located in Marathon County
  • Population as of 2019: 38,735
  1. Weyauwega
  • Pronunciation: Why-uh-wee-gah
  • Located in Waupaca County
  • Population as of 2019: 1,736

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About These Are Wisconsin's Most Mispronounced Cities

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.