'This Is Us' Will End After Upcoming Sixth Season

All good things must come to an end, including This Is Us.

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, the popular family draw will end with its upcoming sixth season. Neither NBC nor the show's creators have publicly announced this decision, however, THR reports a statement will be made on Friday (May 14).

This news will not come as a surprise to the series' devoted fanbase. Creator Dan Fogelman has open about his desire to tell the story of the Pearson family over the course of a six-season arc. “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is,” he told THR back in April 2019.

Showrunner Isaac Aptaker echoed these sentiments, as well, while chatting with Deadline. "From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, 'I think this is where we end up. I think this is what I know. Let's figure out the rest together,'" he said.

The final season will consist of around 18 episodes, according to THR, which will show over the 100-episode threshold. This means the show will likely go into syndication after it ends.

Are you sad to see This Is Us come to an end?

Photo: Getty