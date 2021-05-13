Why May 13th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 13th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2006,Godsmack had the number one album in the country with IV, their second record to top the charts.

In 1993, an episode of The Simpsons titled “Krusty Gets Kancelled” aired, featuring the voices of The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In 1969, Led Zeppelin became the first major British rock group to perform in Hawaii when they played the Civic Auditorium in Honolulu.

In 1996, Oasis became the fastest-selling group in U.K. history when all 330-thousand tickets for their summer shows sold out in just nine hours.

In 1985, Bruce Springsteen married actress Julianne Phillips in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The pair would divorce four years later.

In 1966, The Kinks recorded their hit song “Sunny Afternoon.”

In 1989, Bon Jovi went to number one on the singles chart with “I’ll Be There For You,” the group’s fourth U-S number one.

And in 2004, Courtney Love pleaded not guilty to assault charges after she allegedly hit a fan over the head with a mic stand. After her plea, the rocker held a press conference in the ladies room of the Manhattan Criminal Court.

