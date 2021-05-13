Why May 15th Matters In Rock History

It’s May 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1994, Blur scored their first number one album in their homeland, the U-K, with Parklife. It would go on to spend over two years on the charts over there.

In 1975, Fleetwood Mac debuted their new lineup in El Paso, Texas. It was the first incarnation of the band that included Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood and John and Christine McVie.

In 1997, Courtney Love sold the Seattle mansion she shared with the late Kurt Cobain. A local family bought the home for three-million dollars.

In 1997, Oasis became one of the first artists to attempt to exert censorship over the Internet. The band worked with Sony to put an end to unofficial websites carrying lyrics, sound files or photographs of the band.

In 1976, The Rolling Stones had the number one album in the country with Black and Blue.

In 1971, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young went to number one on the chart with 4 Way Street.

In 1982, Asia had the number one album with their self-titled LP. It would go on to spend a total of nine-weeks on top of the chart and become the best-selling album of the year.

In 1982, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder started a seven-week run on top of the singles chart with “Ebony and Ivory.”

And in 1984, Nils Lofgren was drafted into the E Street Band by Bruce Springsteen to replace “Little” Steven Van Zandt.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music)