2 Detroit Rappers Accused Of Falsely Claiming $13.6 Million From The IRS

Authorities have charged two rappers from metro Detroit with swindling millions of dollars from the Internal Revenue Service.

A recently-unsealed IRS complaint shows that Sameerah Marrel, of Detroit, and Noelle Brown, of Romulus, are facing charges of aggravated identity theft, false claims and conspiracy, Fox 2 Detroit reported Thursday (May 13).

The station reports that the two women claimed more than $13.6 million in withholdings and refunds. Those claims happened within a four-year time span. They got more than $5.5 million from the IRS before the agency caught on.

Marrel and Brown could both face up to a decade in prison if they’re convicted of the crimes, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

