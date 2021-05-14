Feedback

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share 'Tree of Life' Dedicated To Baby Jack

By Emily Lee

May 14, 2021

On Wednesday (May 12), Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed off their brand new home during an Instagram Live. While giving the virtual house tour, Teigen and Legend shared a deeply personal touch they added to their living room.

"This is the living room," Legend said as he panned the camera around the room. The couple's son, Miles, could be seen hanging out on the white sofa, while Teigen's Mom, Pepper, stood nearby. A large tree stands in the middle of the living room, as well. Teigen called the plant the "tree of life" and shared that she and her husband dedicated to their son Jack, whom they lost at the 20-week mark of Teigen's pregnancy.

"We dedicated this to baby Jack and it's really beautiful," Legend added. "We were inspired by our friend Kelly Wearstler's house — she has a tree in the middle of it — and we thought it would be cool to have one here."

In a recent interview with People, Teigen opened up about their decision to bring the "tree of life" into their home. "It's important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we've lost, and they're never, ever gone," she said. "This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree."

"The way Miles and Luna talk about him is so beautiful and reminds me of when I was little talking to my grandpa who was just sitting bedside next to my mom in a little urn," she continued. "It's all beautiful, and I love that tradition carries down."

Photo: Getty/Chrissy Teigen

