"We dedicated this to baby Jack and it's really beautiful," Legend added. "We were inspired by our friend Kelly Wearstler's house — she has a tree in the middle of it — and we thought it would be cool to have one here."

In a recent interview with People, Teigen opened up about their decision to bring the "tree of life" into their home. "It's important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we've lost, and they're never, ever gone," she said. "This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree."

"The way Miles and Luna talk about him is so beautiful and reminds me of when I was little talking to my grandpa who was just sitting bedside next to my mom in a little urn," she continued. "It's all beautiful, and I love that tradition carries down."

Photo: Getty/Chrissy Teigen